April 12 (Reuters) - Uk’s Ofcom:

* BUSINESS CONNECTIVITY MARKETS STATEMENT ON DARK FIBRE

* COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM

* SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES

* DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019

* TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW