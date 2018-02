Feb 8 (Reuters) - UK‘S OFFICIAL RECEIVER:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ONGOING EMPLOYMENT IN THE CARILLION GROUP‍​

* HAVE SAFEGUARDED A FURTHER 1,221 JOBS AT CARILLION

* ON CARILLION, CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH STAFF, ELECTED EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES AND UNIONS THROUGHOUT

* ON CARILLION, ALSO ANNOUNCING THAT 101 ROLES HAVE BEEN MADE REDUNDANT