April 30 (Reuters) - UK’S OFFICIAL RECEIVER -

* 36 CARILLION EMPLOYEES, WHOSE POSITIONS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED WILL LEAVE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK

* IN TOTAL, TO DATE 11,450 JOBS HAVE BEEN SAVED AND 2,257 JOBS HAVE BEEN MADE REDUNDANT THROUGH CARILLION'S LIQUIDATION