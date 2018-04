April 23 (Reuters) - UK’s Official Receiver:

* 59 EMPLOYEES, WHOSE POSITIONS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED AS CARILLION’S BUSINESS TRANSFERS TO NEW SUPPLIERS, TO LEAVE BUSINESS

* FURTHER 133 JOBS SAVED WITH EMPLOYEES TRANSFERRING TO NEW SUPPLIERS WHO HAVE PICKED UP CONTRACTS CARILLION HAD BEEN DELIVERING Source: bit.ly/2qRK8Ut Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)