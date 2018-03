March 26 (Reuters) - UK’S OFFICIAL RECEIVER‍​:

* ON CARILLION, UNABLE TO FIND ONGOING EMPLOYMENT FOR A FURTHER 123 EMPLOYEES WHO WILL LEAVE THE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK

* ON CARILLION, MORE THAN 9,000 EMPLOYEES HAVE NOW BEEN FOUND SECURE ONGOING EMPLOYMENT

* ON CARILLION, DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL PURCHASERS CONTINUE

* FURTHER 481 CARILLION JOBS SAVED WITH EMPLOYEES TRANSFERRING TO NEW SUPPLIERS