April 3 (Reuters) - UK’S OFFICIAL RECEIVER:

* SAYS BEEN UNABLE TO FIND ONGOING EMPLOYMENT FOR A FURTHER 97 CARILLION EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN GIVEN NOTICE OF REDUNDANCY

* IN TOTAL, TO DATE 9,946 JOBS HAVE BEEN SAVED AND 1,802 JOBS HAVE BEEN MADE REDUNDANT THROUGH CARILLION LIQUIDATION