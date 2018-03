March 19 (Reuters) - UK’s Official Receiver:

* SECURE ONGOING EMPLOYMENT HAS BEEN FOUND FOR AN ADDITIONAL 71 CARILLION EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE TRANSFERRED TO NEW SUPPLIERS‍​

* UNABLE TO FIND ONGOING EMPLOYMENT FOR A FURTHER 46 CARILLION EMPLOYEES WHO WILL LEAVE THE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK