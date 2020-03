BRIEF-UK's Ofgem Issues 5 Suppliers With Final Orders To Become DCC Users

March 6 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofgem:

* UK’S OFGEM ISSUES FIVE SUPPLIERS WITH FINAL ORDERS TO BECOME DCC USERS

* ISSUED FINAL ORDERS TO FIVE SUPPLIERS, WHICH BAN THEM FROM TAKING ON NEW CUSTOMERS UNTIL THEY BECOME DATA COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY USERS

* 5 SUPPLIERS ARE DALIGAS, ENSTROGA, ENTICE ENERGY SUPPLY, EUSTON ENERGY LTD (TRADING AS NORTHUMBRIA ENERGY), AND SYMBIO ENERGY

* FIVE SUPPLIERS HAVE STILL FAILED TO BECOME DCC USERS AND WILL NOW BE BANNED FROM TAKING ON ANY NEW CUSTOMERS UNTIL THEY BECOME DCC USERS Source text: (bit.ly/2VORmZS)