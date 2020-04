BRIEF-UK's Ofgem Requires Intergen To Pay 37 Mln Stg Over Energy Market Abuse

April 15 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofgem:

* OFGEM REQUIRES INTERGEN TO PAY £37M OVER ENERGY MARKET ABUSE

* INVESTIGATION FOUND INTERGEN SENT MISLEADING SIGNALS TO NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY SYSTEM OPERATOR IN 2016 ABOUT ENERGY IT COULD SUPPLY

* INVESTIGATION FOUND INTERGEN SENT MISLEADING SIGNALS TO NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY SYSTEM OPERATOR IN 2016 TO MAKE SUBSTANTIAL PROFITS

* IMPOSED PAYMENTS AMOUNTING TO £47.8 MILLION (REDUCED TO PAYMENTS OF £37.2M AFTER SETTLEMENT DISCOUNT ON PENALTY LEVIED) ON INTERGEN

* FOUND THAT INTERGEN MADE £12.8 MILLION THROUGH ITS "MANIPULATION OF MARKET"