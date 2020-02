BRIEF-UK's Ofgem Says Default Price Cap Set To Fall From 1,179 Stg To 1,162 Stg For Summer

Feb 7 (Reuters) - UK’s Ofgem:

* DEFAULT PRICE CAP, WHICH PROTECTS AROUND 11 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS, SET TO FALL FROM £1,179 TO £1,162 FOR THE SUMMER PERIOD (APRIL - SEPTEMBER)

* LEVEL OF THE PRE-PAYMENT METER CAP WILL ALSO FALL BY £17

* A LARGE PART OF THE REDUCTION IN THE CAPS IS DUE TO WHOLESALE ENERGY PRICES CONTINUING TO FALL BETWEEN AUGUST 2019 AND JANUARY 2020

* STRONG SUPPLY OF GAS, SUCH AS RECORD AMOUNTS OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS, HEALTHY GAS STOCK INVENTORIES, WAS MAIN FACTOR PUSHING DOWN PRICES

* WHOLESALE ENERGY COST ELEMENT OF THE DEFAULT TARIFF CAP FELL FROM £446 TO £408

* CURRENTLY, SWITCHING AWAY FROM A DEFAULT TARIFF TO A CHEAPER DEAL COULD SAVE A TYPICAL HOUSEHOLD UP TO £305

* TO CARRY OUT REVIEW FOR SECRETARY OF STATE ON WHETHER MARKET CONDITIONS EXIST FOR DEFAULT PRICE CAP TO BE LIFTED/EXTENDED PAST 2020 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/377ypnc]