Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK‘S OFWAT :

* ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF RACHEL FLETCHER AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE​

* ‍RACHEL‘S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF CATHRYN ROSS, WHO IS LEAVING TO TAKE UP AN EXECUTIVE POSITON AT BT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)