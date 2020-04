BRIEF-UK's Persimmon Begins Phased Restart Of Work At Construction Sites

April 29 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC:

* PERSIMMON - CURRENT FORWARD SALES POSITION, INCLUDING LEGAL COMPLETIONS TAKEN TO DATE IN 2020, REMAINS ROBUST AT £2.4BN (2019: £2.7BN)

* PERSIMMON - TO DATE, AVERAGE PRIVATE SELLING PRICE OF A NEW PERSIMMON HOME IN OUR FORWARD ORDER BOOK IS C. £244,500 (2019: C. £237,850)

* PERSIMMON - HAS NO CURRENT PLANS TO ACCESS ANY UK GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 FUNDING

* PERSIMMON - STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH CURRENT CASH POSITION OF £600M (AS AT 24 APRIL 2020), DEFERRED LAND COMMITMENTS OF £163M TO END OF CURRENT YEAR

* PERSIMMON - BOARD HAS THOROUGHLY STRESS TESTED GROUP’S LIQUIDITY POSITION AND REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GROUP’S FUTURE PROSPECTS.

* PERSIMMON - GROUP HAS COMMENCED A PHASED RESTART TO WORK ON SITE

* PERSIMMON - PROPOSED ANNUAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF 110P PER SHARE DUE TO BE PAID ON 6 JULY 2020 HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

* PERSIMMON - PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 WILL BE RE-EVALUATED IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR.