Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK’S Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* UK’S SFO - CONFIRMS INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPECTED BRIBERY AT GLENCORE GROUP OF COMPANIES

* UK'S SFO- INVESTIGATING SUSPICIONS OF BRIBERY IN CONDUCT OF BUSINESS BY GLENCORE GROUP OF COS, ITS OFFICIALS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, ASSOCIATED PERSONS