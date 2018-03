March 15 (Reuters) - Serious Fraud Office:

* EX-DEUTSCHE BANK TRADER PLEADS GUILTY OVER EURIBOR MANIPULATION‍​

* CHRISTIAN BITTAR, EX-DEUTSCHE BANK TRADER, PLEADED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SFO’S INVESTIGATION Source text for ID: (bit.ly/2Gv0EjS) Further company coverage: