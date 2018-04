April 12 (Reuters) - UK’s Takeover Panel:

* STATEMENT RE SKY PLC

* AFTER COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF FOX, DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER TO HOLDERS OF SHARES IN SKY

* EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY

* EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

* EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY'S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX