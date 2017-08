BRIEF-UK's Unite says RBS to cut 40 pct IT staff by 2020

Aug 15 (Reuters) - UK'S UNITE:

* UK'S UNITE - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND TOLD STAFF ON AUG.15 THAT IT WILL BE CUTTING A FURTHER 40 PER CENT OF PERMANENT STAFF FROM ITS LONDON IT FUNCTION BY 2020

* UK'S UNITE - COUPLED WITH 65 PER CENT REDUCTION OF CONTRACTORS ANNOUNCED TODAY, WILL TOTAL A REDUCTION OF 880 STAFF

* UK'S UNITE - "BRANDED ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND FIXATION WITH CUTTING EMPLOYEE NUMBERS, RESTRUCTURING AND OFFSHORING WORK AS WHOLLY UNACCEPTABLE"

* UK'S UNITE - "LATEST ANNOUNCEMENT THAT 650 PERMANENT STAFF AND 230 CONTRACTORS ARE TO LOSE THEIR LIVELIHOODS FOLLOWS ANNOUNCEMENT IN 2016 OF 600 STAFF CUTS"