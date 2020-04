April 15 (Reuters) - Ulma Construccion Polska SA:

* PRELIM Q1 NET PROFIT 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM Q1 SALES REVENUE 48.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 5.5% Y/Y

* PRELIM Q1 EBITDA 15.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDED 9.1% DROP IN REVENUE FROM CONSTRUCTION SITE SERVICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)