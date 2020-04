BRIEF-Ulma Construccion Polska Prelim. Q1 Sales Revenue Down 5.9% Y/Y

April 9 (Reuters) - Ulma Construccion Polska SA:

* PRELIM Q1 SALES REVENUE 48.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 5.9% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: 9.4% DROP IN SALES IN CONSTRUCTION SERVICE SECTOR, WHICH SECTOR IS MAIN DRIVER OF GROUP’S ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* EXPECTS FURTHER DETERIORATION OF ECONOMIC SITUATION IN PARTICULAR COUNTIRES, WHERE GROUP IS PRESENT AND AS RESULT WORSENING OF CO’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

* Q2 REVENUE MAY STILL DROP, WHICH WOULD RESULT IN H1 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE LOWER BY 20% Y/Y