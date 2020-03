March 17 (Reuters) - Ulma Construccion Polska SA:

* SHORT-TERM IMPACT OF VIRUS ON CO’S OPERATIONS WILL BE NEGATIVE BUT AT THIS TIME IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE

* SEES MAJOR IMPACT ON CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT, EACH 10% DROP IN THIS SEGMENT COULD CAUSE DECREASE IN REVENUE BY ABOUT 5-8 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR