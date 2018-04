April 25 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:

* ULRIKA HALLENGREN TAKES OVER AS WIHLBORGS’ NEW CEO

* COMPANY’S FORMER CEO ANDERS JARL WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF WIHLBORGS BOARD BY TODAY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ULRIKA HALLENGREN WILL TAKE UP ROLE AS CEO ON 25 APRIL 2018