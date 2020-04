April 2 (Reuters) - ULS Technology PLC:

* ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE UNDERLYING PRE-TAX PROFITS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 IN REGION OF £4.7 MILLION

* ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC - IN IMMEDIATE TERM COMPANY EXPECTS TO SEE A SHARP FALL IN REVENUE