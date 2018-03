BRIEF-Ulta Beauty Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $2.75 Excluding Items

March 15 (Reuters) - Ulta Beauty Inc:

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 8.8 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.75 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES $1.938 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.94 BILLION

* COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

* COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MILLION

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN RATE IN RANGE OF 50 TO 70 BASIS POINTS

* ‍RECORDED A PROVISIONAL ESTIMATED AFTER-TAX BENEFIT OF $38.3 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2017 DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM​

* SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

* SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.35, REVENUE VIEW $5.89 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S