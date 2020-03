BRIEF-Ulta Beauty Says All Stores Will Remain Temporarily Closed Until It Is Safe To Reopen

March 30 (Reuters) - Ulta Beauty Inc:

* ULTA BEAUTY SHARES COVID-19-RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* ULTA BEAUTY INC - COMPANY HAS DECIDED THAT ALL ULTA BEAUTY STORES WILL REMAIN TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL IT IS SAFE TO REOPEN

* ULTA BEAUTY INC - ALL GUESTS CAN CONTINUE TO SHOP THROUGH ULTA BEAUTY APP OR VISIT ULTA.COM

* ULTA BEAUTY - ASSOCIATES WORKING IN ULTA BEAUTY DISTRIBUTION CENTERS ARE CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO SUPPORT CO’S ESSENTIAL ECOMMERCE BUSINESS

* ULTA BEAUTY INC - PROVIDING ASSOCIATES ACTIVELY WORKING AT DISTRIBUTION CENTERS A $2-PER-HOUR WAGE PREMIUM