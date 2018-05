May 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc:

* ULTIMATE ANNOUNCES CFO SUCCESSION PLAN:

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP INC - MITCH DAUERMAN TO STEP DOWN

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP INC - FELICIA ALVARO TO SUCCEED AS NEW CFO

* ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP INC - MITCHELL K. DAUERMAN WILL CONTINUE AT ULTIMATE, FOCUSING ON INVESTOR RELATIONS & STRATEGIC INITIATIVES