May 1 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc:

* ULTIMATE REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 REVENUE $276.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $270.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 RECURRING REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $237 TO $239 MILLION,

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES TO INCREASE IN EXCESS OF 18% OVER 2017

* SEES Q2 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $267 TO $269 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: