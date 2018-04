April 2 (Reuters) - Ultimate Software Group Inc:

* SAYS CEO SCOTT SCHERR’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $31.5 MILLION VERSUS $25 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING‍​‍​

* CFO MITCHELL DAUERMAN'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.6 MILLION IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2Ja0AqC] Further company coverage: