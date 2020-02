Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ultimovacs ASA:

* CARLOS DE SOUSA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DR. DE SOUSA WILL COMMENCE AS CEO ON 1 JUNE 2020

* UNTIL THEN, ØYVIND KONGSTUN ARNESEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION AS CEO