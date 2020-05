BRIEF-Ultimovacs Contemplates Private Placement

May 27 (Reuters) - Ultimovacs ASA:

* CONTEMPLATES A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NOK 160 MILLION

* TOTAL NUMBER OF OFFER SHARES TO BE ISSUED WILL DEPEND ON FINAL OFFER PRICE AND SIZE TO BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL SECURE ULTIMOVACS’ FUNDING OF ITS PART OF EXPECTED PROJECT COSTS IN NEW RANDOMIZED PHASE II TRIAL AND FURTHER STRENGTHEN OVERALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF ULTIMOVACS AS WELL AS GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND ALLOCATION OF SHARES IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS