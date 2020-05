May 14 (Reuters) - Ultimovacs ASA:

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS NOK 31.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES NOK 31.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DESPITE TEMPORARY HALT IN CLINICAL TRIALS AT SEVERAL HOSPITALS CAUSED BY COVID-19, FIRST SITE IN INITIUM TRIAL HAS RECENTLY OPENED FOR PATIENT INCLUSION