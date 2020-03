BRIEF-Ultimovacs Updates On Possible Impact Of Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Ultimovacs ASA:

* POSSIBLE IMPLICATIONS OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INITIATION, PATIENT INCLUSION AND CONDUCT OF CLINICAL TRIALS WILL BE AFFECTED

* SUPPLY CHAIN FOR INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCTS MAY BE INTERRUPTED, EITHER AT MANUFACTURING SITE OR WITH RESPECT TO LOGISTICAL OPERATIONS

* IMMEDIATE CONSEQUENCE OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS THAT CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITIES AND PATIENT INCLUSION IS NOW PUT ON HOLD

* ULTIMOVACS EXPECTS SUPPLIES OF INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCTS TO BE UNDER CONTROL

* ULTIMOVACS EXPECTS MAIN CONSEQUENCES OF CORONOVIRUS PANDEMIC TO BE IMPLICATIONS ON TIMING AND COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)