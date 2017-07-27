FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultra Clean reports Q2 revenue $228.3 million
July 27, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Ultra Clean reports Q2 revenue $228.3 million

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

* Ultra Clean reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 revenue $228.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $213.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 to $0.68

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.65

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $235 million to $245 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc - President and CEO, Jim Scholhamer, will be taking a leave of absence starting July 31 for approximately 2 months

* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc - UCT SVP and CFO, Sheri Brumm will serve as acting CEO during Jim Scholhamer's absence

* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc - Scholhamer will remain a member of board of directors during his leave

* Ultra Clean Holdings Inc qtrly diluted share $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

