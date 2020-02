BRIEF-Ultra Clean Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.26

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ultra Clean Holdings Inc:

* ULTRA CLEAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $286.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $272.3 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.52 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $290 MILLION TO $320 MILLION

* DUE TO LIMITED VISIBILITY SURROUNDING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION, CO HAS WIDENED ITS Q1 2020 GUIDANCE RANGES

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $288.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: