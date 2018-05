May 8 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS USSI AND SPARTON CORPORATION JOINT VENTURE (ERAPSCO) AWARDED $70.3M FOR U.S. NAVY SONOBUOY CONTRACTS

* SPARTON - ERAPSCO TO PROVIDE PRODUCTION SUBCONTRACTS OF $32.0 MILLION AND $38.3 MILLION TO ULTRA ELECTRONICS USSI, SPARTON DE LEON SPRINGS, LLC RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)