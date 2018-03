March 22 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc:

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS - APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF SIMON PRYCE AS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. HE WILL JOIN GROUP AND ITS BOARD ON 18 JUNE 2018.​

* ‍SIMON WAS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BBA AVIATION PLC (“BBA”) FROM 2007 TO 2017.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)