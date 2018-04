April 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC:

* GROUP’S TRADING AND CASH PERFORMANCE WILL BE MORE HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* SECURED HIGHER VOLUME OF ORDERS IN Q1 COMPARED TO RECENT YEARS AND THIS RESULTED IN AN IMPROVED ORDER BOOK OF £933M AT END OF MARCH 2018

* CONDITIONS IN ULTRA’S MARKETS HAVE REMAINED AS NOTED ON 5 MARCH 2018 IN 2017 PRELIMINARY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: