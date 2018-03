BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Announces 54.5 MMcfe/D Initial Test Rate On Most Recent Lower Lance Horizontal Well

March 12 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES 54.5 MMCFE/D INITIAL TEST RATE ON MOST RECENT LOWER LANCE HORIZONTAL WELL, PROVIDES UPDATE ON HORIZONTAL PROGRAM, ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN, AND PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INVESTOR DISCLOSURES

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - HAS ALSO UNANIMOUSLY APPOINTED EVAN LEDERMAN TO BE ITS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - FULL-YEAR TOTAL CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED AT $0.95 PER MCFE

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - CO’S ESTIMATE OF FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS $539 MILLION

* ULTRA PETROLEUM - IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH & EXPECTS TO REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL OF FINANCIAL COVENANTS IN ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS DURING 2018