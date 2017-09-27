FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra petroleum announces intention to work with Fir Tree Partners and other significant stakeholders to continue pursuing value-maximizing strategies

* Says intends to work collaboratively with Fir Tree Partner​

* Says ‍company plans engage an investment bank to explore divesting certain non-core assets in Marcellus / Uinta basins​

* Says plans to address capital structure, non-core assets, cash flow, capital allocation in near-term ​

* Says‍ company plans to explore ways to increase share repurchase capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

