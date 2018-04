BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q1 Average Production Of 803 MMcfe/d

April 19 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.5X

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - Q1 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 803 MMCFE/D

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - ULTRA’S BORROWING BASE OF $1.4 BILLION WAS REAFFIRMED BY BANK GROUP FOR ITS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - Q1 PRODUCTION VOLUMES INCLUDE 68.2 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS AND 677.8 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL AND CONDENSATE

* ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP - Q1 PRODUCTION VOLUMES REPRESENTS A 13% INCREASE OVER PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF Q1 2017

* ULTRA PETROLEUM - BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: