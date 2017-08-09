FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp

* Ultra petroleum announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* ‍is affirming drilling and completion capital budget for 2017 of $500.0 million, or $525.0 million including facilities and capitalized costs​‍​

* Q2 earnings per share $2.76

* Q2 revenue rose 45 percent to $212.7 million

* revising 2017 annual production guidance to a range of 280 bcfe to 290 bcfe, a change of approximately 3 pct‍​‍​

* produced natural gas and oil volumes of 67.1 bcfe in quarter, an increase of 5% above q1 2017 levels

* ‍plan to drill 11 percent fewer development wells through 2017 year-end

* expect 20 percent growth in production from first quarter 2017 to fourth quarter 2017, followed by 20 percent annual growth in 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.