BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum says resolved litigation with Cross Sound Management

July 6 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp:

* Ultra Petroleum announces dismissal of litigation

* Last remaining objection to implementation of company's plan of reorganization has been resolved

* Confirms that it has entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement with Cross Sound Management

* Confirms that it entered into a mutual stipulation and settlement agreement, fully resolving ongoing litigation between parties