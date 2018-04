April 30 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW LAUNCHED IN THE U.S. FOR THE TREATMENT OF X–LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA (XLH) IN CHILDREN AND ADULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)