Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) FOR TUMOR-INDUCED OSTEOMALACIA (TIO)

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - FDA ASSIGNED PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION WITH PDUFA TARGET DATE OF JUNE 18, 2020