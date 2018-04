April 23 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018