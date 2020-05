BRIEF-Ultragenyx Announces Positive Longer-Term Results From First Three Cohorts Of Phase 1/2 Study Of DTX301 Gene Therapy

May 13 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE LONGER-TERM RESULTS FROM FIRST THREE COHORTS OF PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX301 GENE THERAPY IN ORNITHINE TRANSCARBAMYLASE (OTC) DEFICIENCY

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - COHORT 3 DOSE HAS BEEN SELECTED FOR PHASE 3 STUDY, WHICH IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - DOSING IN 4TH COHORT PATIENTS AT COHORT 3 DOSE IS CURRENTLY ON HOLD DUE TO COVID-19, DATA EXPECTED IN H2 2020