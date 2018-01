Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO UX007 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN LONG-CHAIN FATTY ACID OXIDATION DISORDER PATIENTS

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - EXPECTS THAT DECISION ON A POTENTIAL FILING FOR APPROVAL BASED ON PHASE 2 DATA WILL BE MADE IN MID-2018

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH WHAT HAS BEEN PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED WITH UX007