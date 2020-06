June 30 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF DOJOLVI™ (UX007/TRIHEPTANOIN), THE FIRST FDA-APPROVED THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF LONG-CHAIN FATTY ACID OXIDATION DISORDERS

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - EXPECTS DOJOLVI TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS IN NEXT 30 DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: