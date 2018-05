BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Kyowa Kirin Say Crysvita Met Main Goal Of Phase 3 Study

May 17 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA (XLH)

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL - PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN IMPORTANT METABOLIC AND FUNCTIONAL MEASURES WITH CRYSVITA TREATMENT