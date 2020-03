BRIEF-Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Says Daiichi Sankyo Granted Non-Exclusive License To Ultragenyx Hela Manufacturing Platform

March 31 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* DAIICHI SANKYO GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ULTRAGENYX HELA MANUFACTURING PLATFORM

* CO TO RECEIVE $200 MILLION UPFRONT, INCLUDING $125 MILLION IN CASH AND $75 MILLION VIA EQUITY INVESTMENT

* RETAINS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE ITS MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY FOR CURRENT TARGET INDICATIONS, ADDITIONAL INDICATIONS NOW AND IN FUTURE

* DAIICHI SANKYO WILL REIMBURSE ULTRAGENYX FOR ALL COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSFER OF MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

* DAIICHI SANKYO WILL PAY ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION UPON COMPLETION OF TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER OF HELA PCL AND HEK293 PLATFORMS