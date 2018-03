BRIEF-Ultragenyx Posts Positive Topline Results Of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study Of Investigational Gene Therapy DTX301

March 7 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc:

* ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS AND DMC REVIEW FROM FIRST COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF DTX301, AN INVESTIGATIONAL GENE THERAPY IN ORNITHINE TRANSCARBAMYLASE (OTC) DEFICIENCY

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS​

* ULTRAGENYX - ‍IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: