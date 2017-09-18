FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 12:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

* Ultragenyx proposes to acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $5.50 per share in cash

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍proposal has been approved by board of directors of Ultragenyx​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍has made a proposal to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Dimension Therapeutics for about $138 million​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc - ‍Ultragenyx would fund proposed transaction from cash resources on its balance sheet​

* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical - ‍proposed all-cash transaction structured as a tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.